Lions' Luke Willson: Nursing shoulder injury
Willson (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
This is the first time Willson has popped up on the injury report since the preseason. While there doesn't seem to be any immediate concern over his availability for Sunday's showdown against Chicago, it could prove prudent to keep an eye on Michael Roberts, who -- should Willson be unable to play -- would presumably serve as Detroit's preferred pass-catching tight end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...