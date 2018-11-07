Willson (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

This is the first time Willson has popped up on the injury report since the preseason. While there doesn't seem to be any immediate concern over his availability for Sunday's showdown against Chicago, it could prove prudent to keep an eye on Michael Roberts, who -- should Willson be unable to play -- would presumably serve as Detroit's preferred pass-catching tight end.

