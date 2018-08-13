Lions' Luke Willson: On track for starting job
Willson appears to be the Lions' top tight end, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
There was some thought Michael Roberts (leg) might push Willson for regular pass-catching work, but the second-year pro reportedly hasn't looked sharp at training camp, perhaps even losing ground to little-known Hakeem Valles. Willson is listed first on the Lions' initial depth chart and figures to get most of the work with Matthew Stafford over the next two weeks of the preseason. Willson may lose some snaps to blocking specialist Levine Toilolo in running formations, but it isn't a huge concern in a Detroit offense that had three or more wide receivers on the field for 76 percent of snaps last season.
