Lions' Luke Willson: One target against Bears
Willson caught one pass for four yards during Sunday's 23-16 loss to Chicago.
Time and time again, it's clear Willson isn't a critical part of Detroit's offensive game plan, which was particularly discouraging with both Marvin Jones (knee) and Kerryon Johnson (knee) sidelined. The tight end is nothing more than a touchdown-dependent fantasy option entering a potentially high-scoring affair with the Rams in Week 13.
