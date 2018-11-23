Willson caught one pass for four yards during Sunday's 23-16 loss to Chicago.

Time and time again, it's clear Willson isn't a critical part of Detroit's offensive game plan, which was particularly discouraging with both Marvin Jones (knee) and Kerryon Johnson (knee) sidelined. The tight end is nothing more than a touchdown-dependent fantasy option entering a potentially high-scoring affair with the Rams in Week 13.

