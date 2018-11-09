Lions' Luke Willson: Questionable for Week 10
Willson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Chicago.
The Lions' most-prominent TE addition in the offseason, Willson has proceeded to earn the most snaps in the group this season. The trend has continued since the team's Week 6 bye, but second-year pro Michael Roberts has been getting more involved in the offense over the last three games. If Willson is unable to go this weekend, Roberts and (to a lesser extent) Levine Toilolo will be the Lions' acting tight ends.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...