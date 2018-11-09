Willson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Chicago.

The Lions' most-prominent TE addition in the offseason, Willson has proceeded to earn the most snaps in the group this season. The trend has continued since the team's Week 6 bye, but second-year pro Michael Roberts has been getting more involved in the offense over the last three games. If Willson is unable to go this weekend, Roberts and (to a lesser extent) Levine Toilolo will be the Lions' acting tight ends.

More News
Our Latest Stories