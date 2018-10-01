Lions' Luke Willson: Quiet day in Dallas
Willson caught one of two targets for six yards during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys.
Willson could have made a bigger statistical impact had quarterback Matthew Stafford not overthrown him on a third-down play at one point. While the tight end still made a significant impact on the game with his effective blocking performance, Willson continues to give fantasy owners no reason to place any amount of faith in him whatsoever -- especially since he hasn't received a single red-zone target through four games.
