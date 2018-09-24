Lions' Luke Willson: Receives three targets
Willson caught two of three targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 26-10 victory over the Patriots.
Willson and Levine Toilolo both started at tight end in this one, and the pair ultimately paced the position group in snaps with Michael Roberts (knee) sidelined. However, Willson's minimal usage in the passing game still makes him an unattractive fantasy option, and that's unlikely to change in Week 4 when the Lions take on a Cowboys defense that's only allowed just 8.8 yards per reception in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...