Willson caught two of three targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 26-10 victory over the Patriots.

Willson and Levine Toilolo both started at tight end in this one, and the pair ultimately paced the position group in snaps with Michael Roberts (knee) sidelined. However, Willson's minimal usage in the passing game still makes him an unattractive fantasy option, and that's unlikely to change in Week 4 when the Lions take on a Cowboys defense that's only allowed just 8.8 yards per reception in 2018.