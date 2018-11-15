Lions' Luke Willson: Remains limited at practice
Willson (shoulder) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Willson was limited throughout the Lions' practice last week before sitting out Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Bears. His practice participation has followed the same pattern thus far in Week 11, so Willson may need to log a full session Friday before he can be considered a decent bet to play this weekend against Carolina. Meanwhile, Willson's main backup, Michael Roberts (shoulder), was sidelined for a second straight practice, putting Levine Toilolo next in line to start at tight end if neither of the team's top two options at the position are healthy enough to suit up Sunday.
