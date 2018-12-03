Willson caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's loss to the Rams.

With Nick Bellore (ankle) sidelined, Willson and Joe Dahl split responsibilities at fullback. Willson remained a minuscule part of the passing offense in this role while watching Levine Toilolo bust out for six receptions and 90 receiving yards. It's impossible to trust him as a fantasy option in Week 14 against Arizona.