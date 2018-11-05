Lions' Luke Willson: Two catches against Vikings
Willson caught two passes for 17 yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Vikings.
Willson, who entered the game averaging 1.9 targets per game, continues to serve in a minor role for the Vikings and there's been no indication that will change anytime soon.
