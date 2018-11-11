Willson (shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday in Chicago.

Willson was limited at practice by a shoulder injury in advance of this game, which oftentimes isn't enough to warrant an absence on gameday. He's bucked that trend, though, giving second-year TE Michael Roberts a chance to take on a larger role in the Lions offense. On the season, Roberts has hauled in five of nine passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns in five contests.

