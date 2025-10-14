Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Aiming to practice after bye
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday the Lions are hopeful to get Rodriguez (knee) back at practice following the Week 8 bye, Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network reports.
Rodriguez suffered a torn ACL in Week 13 last season and underwent a second, cleanup procedure on the knee over the summer, delaying his return to action. He remains on the reserve/PUP list, but it sounds like a November return could be in the cards for the veteran linebacker and special-teams standout.
