Rodriguez (undisclosed) played majority of camp this week with the second-team defense, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Press reports.

Rodriguez was dealing with an undisclosed injury earlier in spring and summer but he's since moved past the issue. The Oklahoma State product started 15 games for the Lions last year but now seems to be competing with Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes for the second starting linebacker spot alongside 2023 first-round pick Jack Campbell. As a rookie, Rodriguez tallied 87 tackles, eight tackles for loss and one forced fumble.