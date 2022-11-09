Rodriquez was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice due to an elbow injury.
Rodriquez presumably suffered the elbow injury during the Lions' Week 9 win over the Packers. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but he'll have two more opportunities to log a full session before the team needs to make a decision on the linebacker's status for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
