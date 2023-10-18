Rodriguez did not log a defensive snap during Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.
Rodriguez logged about a quarter of the defensive snaps over the first three games of the season, but the former Hard Knocks star has seen his role dwindle as first-round rookie Jack Campbell has seen his role expand. With Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes handling every other snap at linebacker, Rodriguez will likely see most of his work come on special teams for the foreseeable future.
