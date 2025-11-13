Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Full participant in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez (knee) was a full participant in Detroit's practice Wednesday.
Rodriguez managed to practice fully for the first time since suffering a torn ACL late last season. If the 26-year-old is able to participate in Thursday and Friday's practices as well, he could be activated off the reserve/PUP list ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Eagles.
