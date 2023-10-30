Rodriguez (ankle) is active for Monday's game against the Raiders.
Rodriguez injured his ankle in last week's loss to the Ravens and subsequently landed a questionable designation for Monday's game. Barring any setbacks, he looks ready to take on his usual workload.
More News
-
Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Questionable to return•
-
Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Defensive role dwindling•
-
Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Back on the field•
-
Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Stuck next to Anzalone•
-
Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Records 87 tackles as rookie•