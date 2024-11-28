Rodriguez suffered a knee injury during Sunday's game against the Bears.
Rodriguez remained down on the field in the fourth quarter while holding his right knee but was able to make it to the sideline under his own power. If he's unable to return, he'll finish Week 13 with five tackles and one pass defense.
