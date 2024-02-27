Rodriguez recorded 22 tackles and one forced fumble over 17 games in 2023.

After logging 584 defensive snaps during his rookie year, Rodriguez was given just 115 of them in 2023 thanks to Derrick Barnes seeing an expanded role alongside Alex Anzalone with first-round pick Jack Campbell joining the fold as well. Given that each of the three starting linebackers are under contract in 2024, Rodriguez does not have a clear path to a bigger role in the near-term, let alone come anywhere close to the 87 tackles he registered in 2022.