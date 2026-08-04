Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Leaves practice early

Rodriguez left practice Tuesday to be evaluated for an ankle injury, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Detroit is expected to give an update on the status of Rodriguez prior to practice Wednesday. The 27-year-old played just 70 defensive snaps last season after coming back off of an ACL tear, but was expected to be a starting linebacker for Detroit in 2026 alongside Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes. Rodriguez signed a one-year deal to return to Detroit this offseason and could prove his ability to handle a full defensive workload if the injury is short-term.