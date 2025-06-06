Rodriguez (knee) is unlikely to be ready for the start of the season, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

The linebacker was placed on injured reserve last November after tearing his ACL in a win over the Bears. Detroit coach Dan Campbell offered a conservative estimate Thursday that Rodriguez could return by November, per Woodyard. The 2022 sixth-round pick is entering the final season of his four-year rookie deal, and while he started 15 games as a rookie, he has played more often in a backup and rotational role since then.