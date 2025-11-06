default-cbs-image
Rodriguez (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Rodriguez was able to continue his stretch of limited sessions as he works his way back from the torn ACL he suffered last November. The linebacker still has over 10 days left in his 21-day practice window, and he will have two more chances to log a full practice this week ahead of Sunday's contest against Washington.

