The Lions listed Rodriguez (knee) as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

The Lions opened Rodriguez's 21-day practice window Monday as he enters the final stage of his recovery from torn ACL that he suffered last November. Wednesday's report was an estimate as a practice wasn't held, so Thursday's session will be his first opportunity for on-field reps since his injury. Per NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Lions are gearing Rodriguez to make his 2025 debut against the Eagles in Week 11.