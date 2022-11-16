Rodriguez (elbow) was listed as a full participant on the Lions' injury report Wednesday.
Rodriguez was limited with an elbow injury during each practice Week 10, leaving him sidelined for Sunday's win against the Bears. The rookie linebacker recorded 54 tackles, one sack, one pass defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over the first eight games of the season, and he should reprise this starting role in Sunday's Week 11 contest versus the Giants.
More News
-
Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Won't play Sunday•
-
Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Dealing with elbow injury•
-
Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Packs stat sheet in loss•
-
Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Records double-digit tackles Sunday•
-
Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Eight tackles in Week 3•
-
Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Six tackles in regular-season debut•