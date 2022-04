The Lions selected Rodriguez in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 188th overall.

Rodriguez is undersized for a NFL linebacker (5-foot-11, 232 pounds) and wasn't super fast for his smaller frame (4.52 40-yard dash), but he was a major factor as a four-year starter for Oklahoma State, particularly as a tackler. Expect the 23-year-old to begin his career as a solid special teams player and he continues to add more girth to his frame.