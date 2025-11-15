Rodriguez (knee) has been downgraded and ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Despite a full week of practice sessions, Rodriguez will remain on the injured reserve list and won't suit up for the Week 11 matchup. The linebacker from Oklahoma State has yet to play this season as he continues to work back from a torn ACL in 2024. Expect Derrick Barnes to continue operating as one of the Lions' top outside linebackers until Rodriguez is fully healthy.