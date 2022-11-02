Rodriguez recorded seven tackles (five solo), a sack, one pass defended and one fumble recovery in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Dolphins.

Rodriguez tallied the first sack of his career as he brought down Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for an eight-yard loss in the first quarter. The rookie linebacker then recovered his first fumble of the season to end Miami's opening drive of the game. Rodriguez has now tallied 50 tackles (38 solo) while playing 331 of his 353 snaps on defense over seven games, and he'll continue to put up prolific stat lines while playing a prominent role in Detroit's front seven.