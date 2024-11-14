Rodriguez (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday.

An ankle injury has prevented Rodriguez from playing in the Lions' last two regular-season games, but his ability to practice in full Thursday indicates the 2022 sixth-round pick should be able to make his return against the Jaguars on Sunday. In the six games prior to his ankle injury, Rodriguez logged 26 tackles (16 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery.