Rodriguez appears on track for a starting role, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Rodriguez has reportedly been the best playmaker in the Lions' linebacker room this summer. While his top competition has been Alex Anzalone, Chris Board and Derrick Barnes, it has nonetheless been an impressive rise for the 5-foot-11 rookie who fell to the sixth round this spring. It remains unclear what sort of role he will have when Week 1 rolls around, but Rodriguez could particularly have IDP utility if he edges out Anzalone for snaps at middle linebacker.