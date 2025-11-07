Rodriguez (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Although Rodriguez has been given the questionable tag for Sunday's game, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reported in late October that the Lions are aiming to have the 2022 sixth-rounder return for Week 11 against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16. Rodriguez will have to be activated from injured reserve before being cleared to play, but he was limited in practice during Week 10 prep, so the Lions are likely to give the fourth-year pro at least one more week before clearing him to make his 2025 debut. Rodriguez is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL that he sustained in November of 2024.