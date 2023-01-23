Rodriguez totaled 87 tackles with one sack, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 16 games in 2023.

It was an up-and-down season for the 5-foot-11 rookie drafted in the sixth round, but the good far outweighed the bad for Rodriguez, who finished fifth among all rookie in total tackles. While his stock is already on the rise, Rodriguez could become a highly attractive IDP option ahead of the 2023 campaign should he take over the middle linebacker role from incumbent Alex Anzalone, who is set to hit free agency.