Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Ruled out for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus Washington.
Rodriguez remains on the reserve/PUP list after he wasn't activated ahead of Sunday's Week 10 contest. He'll have to wait at least one more week to make his season debut after Rodriguez suffered a torn ACL in Week 13 of last season.
