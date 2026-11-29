Rodriguez posted seven tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery during the Lions' 39-35 loss to the Bears on Thursday.

Rodriguez jumped on a loose ball caused by Derrick Moore midway through the first quarter. Rodriguez briefly left the game in the second half due to an ankle injury, but he was cleared to return and ended up sacking Caleb Williams for a 10-yard loss early in the fourth quarter. Rodriguez has logged 1.5 of his 2.0 sacks in 2026 over his last two outings, and the fifth-year linebacker is up to 45 tackles (20 solo), two pass defenses and one fumble recovery across 11 regular-season games.