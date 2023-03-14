Rodriguez will continue to play alongside Alex Anzalone in 2023 and beyond, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

This limits the upside of the rising IDP prospect for the foreseeable future. However, linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard believes that the on-field support that Anzalone -- a defensive captain -- provided Rodriguez in 2022 made it easier for the latter to post impressive stat lines in the first place. While Anzalone's presence in the middle of the defense will nonetheless make it hard for Rodriguez to register elite IDP production going forward, it's still possible that Rodriguez could push for triple-digit tackles in 2023 after logging 87 as a rookie.