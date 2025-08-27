Rodriguez was placed on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.

Rodriguez played 10 games (six starts) and produced 43 tackles (27 solo) and 2.0 sacks last season before his season ended due to a torn ACL in late November. The 2022 second-round pick should be back in action by this November if he avoids any setbacks, and his earliest chance to play will be Week 5 versus the Bengals. He likely won't start once he returns, as Derrick Barnes and Alex Anzalone should have those outside linebacker roles locked up.