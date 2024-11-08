Rodriguez (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Rodriguez will miss his second straight game, allowing Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell to handle the bulk of the linebacker snaps for Detroit. Rodriguez's absence will mainly be felt on special teams.
More News
-
Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Officially out for Sunday•
-
Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Avoids high-ankle sprain•
-
Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Won't return vs. Tennessee•
-
Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez: Goes down with ankle injury Sunday•