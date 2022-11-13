Rodriquez (elbow) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Chicago.
Rodriquez was a limited participant at each practice ahead of Week 10 due to an elbow injury and will miss his first game of the season. In his absence, Derrick Barnes and Jarrad Davis are candidates for increased roles.
