The Lions signed Cunningham to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Cunningham spent the majority of the 2025 campaign on the Lions' practice squad, playing one offensive snap in his only appearance Week 14 against the Cowboys, logging one carry for one yard. The 27-year-old has transitioned into being a wide receiver after entering the NFL as a quarterback in 2023, but he has yet to be given much of an opportunity to prove himself at the new position.