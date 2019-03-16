Cooper re-signed with the Lions on Saturday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Cooper played two games with the Bears last season before getting waived and subsequently claimed by the Lions. All-in-all he suited up for six total games and recorded just one tackle. The 29-year-old journeyman projects as a depth corner If he ultimately earns a spot on Detroit's 53-man roster.

