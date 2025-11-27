default-cbs-image
Davenport (shoulder) was activated from the reserve/injured list Wednesday.

Davenport has not been able to play since Week 2 due to the injury. He's been practicing for the last week and has logged full sessions all three days ahead of Detroit's matchup against the Packers on Thursday. While all signs point to Davenport's return, he officially remains listed as questionable.

