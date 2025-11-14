Lions' Marcus Davenport: Could return Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davenport (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Davenport's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened Wednesday, and he was limited in all three practices during Week 11 prep. He would have to be activated from injured reserve in order to be available to play Sunday.
More News
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Designated to return from IR•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: No timetable for return•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Ruled out through bye week•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Not expected to play•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Officially DNP with chest injury•