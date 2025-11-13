Lions' Marcus Davenport: Designated to return from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davenport (pectoral) had his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Davenport has missed the Lions' last seven games while on injured reserve. He has progressed enough in his recovery from a pectoral injury to return to practice Wednesday, during which he was a limited participant. Davenport will likely need to log full practices before the Lions activated him from IR.
