Lions' Marcus Davenport: Exits again with shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davenport is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears due to a shoulder injury.
Davenport was cleared to return to Sunday's game after briefly leaving due to an ankle injury, but he appeared to hurt his shoulder while sacking Caleb Williams in the second half. Al-Quadin Muhammed will see an uptick in playing time at defensive end for as long as Davenport is sidelined.
More News
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Looking impressive in training camp•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Participating in OTAs•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Gets one-year deal with Detroit•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Moves to IR•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Likely out for season•