default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Davenport is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears due to a shoulder injury.

Davenport was cleared to return to Sunday's game after briefly leaving due to an ankle injury, but he appeared to hurt his shoulder while sacking Caleb Williams in the second half. Al-Quadin Muhammed will see an uptick in playing time at defensive end for as long as Davenport is sidelined.

More News