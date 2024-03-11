Davenport has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Lions after playing only four games for the Vikings in 2023 due to a high-ankle sprain, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The linebacker has never made it through a full season and will be on a one-year deal for the second campaign in a row. Davenport played on 112 defensive snaps and finished with seven tackles, including two sacks, with the Vikings last season. The sixth-year pro played in a career-high 15 games in 2022 with the Saints and finished with 29 tackles.
More News
-
Vikings' Marcus Davenport: High-ankle sprain ends season•
-
Vikings' Marcus Davenport: Making progress in recovery•
-
Vikings' Marcus Davenport: Moved to IR on Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Marcus Davenport: Could be set for prolonged absence•
-
Vikings' Marcus Davenport: Seen with walking boot•
-
Vikings' Marcus Davenport: Leaves game with ankle injury•