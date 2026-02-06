Davenport logged 14 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, across eight regular-season games in 2025.

Davenport missed Week 3 through Week 12 with shoulder and pectoral injuries. The rotational defensive end was a consistent contributor when healthy, participating in between 34 percent and 78 percent of defensive snaps in the games he suited up for. The 29-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year in March.