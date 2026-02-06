Lions' Marcus Davenport: Injury-riddled in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davenport participated in eight games during the 2025 season, logging 14 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks.
Davenport missed Week 3 through Week 12 with shoulder and pectoral injuries. The rotational defensive end was a consistent contributor when healthy, participating in 34 percent to 78 percent of defensive snaps in his games. The 29-year-old will start 2026 as an unrestricted free agent, free to add depth at defensive lineman to any team that commissions his services.
