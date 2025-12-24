Lions' Marcus Davenport: Limited to open Week 17 prep
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davenport (shoulder) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.
Davenport has opened the week with back-to-back limited sessions due to a shoulder injury that he picked up during the Lions' 29-24 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. The Lions will hold their last practice Wednesday, and if Davenport is a full participant in that session, he would likely avoid an injury designation for Detroit's Christmas Day clash against Minnesota.
