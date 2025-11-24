Lions' Marcus Davenport: Listed as full participant
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davenport (shoulder), who officially remains on IR, was listed as a full participant at Monday's walkthrough practice.
Davenport is ready to participate in full for the first time since having his 21-day practice window opened, a development that bodes well for his odds of being activated to the 53-man roster in time for Thursday's divisional matchup against the Packers. The veteran defensive end is recovering from a shoulder injury suffered Week 2.
