Lions' Marcus Davenport: Logs another limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davenport (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Davenport landed on injured reserve Sept. 22 and was designated to return Nov. 12. He was limited in all three practices last week and has remained limited in both practices so far this week. It's not yet clear if Davenport will be able to return to action Sunday against the Giants.
