The Lions removed Davenport (ankle) from their active/PUP list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After passing a physical Wednesday, it seems as if Davenport is finally starting to get past the ankle injury that limited him to just four games last season. The veteran linebacker inked a one-year deal with Detroit earlier in the offseason, and he's expected to serve as one of the team's top edge rushers in 2024.