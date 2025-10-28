Head coach Dan Campbell did not provide a definitive timetable for Davenport (chest) to return from injury during Tuesday's press conference, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Davenport has been on the Lions' injured reserve since late September while recovering from a chest injury he sustained against the Buccaneers in Week 2. Although Campbell relayed that Davenport has been progressing in his recovery, it doesn't appear that the 2018 first-rounder will be back in action any time soon. The next step in Davenport's recovery would be to return to practice, which will happen once the Lions designate the veteran defense end to return from IR.